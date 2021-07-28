“Don’t Be A Minimum Parent”, Class 10th, 12th Results Coming Soon: CBSE Tells Parents, Students

CBSE results to be declared soon, board tells parents, students waiting for results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a meme in response to the queries on Class 10th, 12th result date. The board is yet to announce an update on the Class 10 and Class 12 result date. In the meme, the Central Board has used two personalities from Amazon Prime show Family Man to announce that the CBSE results are coming soon.

In the meme, Manoj Bajpayee, or Srikant Tiwari of Family Man, is seen asking Uday Mahesh, or Chellam Sir, when the results of CBSE will come, as he is worried about his child Atharv’s result. In response, in the meme, Chellam Sir has asked Srikant Tiwari not to be a minimum parent and be optimistic about the results adding that the results will be out soon.

It is confirmed that CBSE Class 10th and 12th result 2021 will be declared before July 31. However, the board is yet to officially announce the result date and time. Several students are asking CBSE and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update on social media.

As soon as the Class 10, 12 CBSE results are declared, students will be able to check on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in. The CBSE 2021 results will also be available on DigiLocker. There is no clarity yet on what will be the login credentials to download results from these platforms but the result notification should mention how to check results online. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.