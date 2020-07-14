Donate Your Time: A Campaign To Teach School Students Online During COVID-19 Crisis

Schools are shut amid the COVID-19 crisis and so many children are not able to study properly. Is there a way out to do something for our future? This has been the thinking behind the "Donate Your Time for Nation Building" Campaign.

In view of the challenges being faced in the difficult times of COVID-19 and lockdown, online platform Delhi Knowledge Track has started this campaign for school children.

Priya Jindal, the founder and editor of Delhi Knowledge Track, says that currently the campaign focuses on the requirements of students of Class 10 and 12 who have to take the board exams.

As far as ensuring the quality of recorded lectures for children under "Donate Your Time for Nation Building “ Campaign is concerned, Priya Jindal says, if a graduate in engineering physics from IIT, teaches you physics, MBBS in AIIMS Delhi teaches you biology, RBI and Indian Statistical Service officers teach you mathematics, Young IAS, IPS teach you history and politics, then do you even need to think about the quality of education?

Popular among the students preparing for Civil Services examination, the Delhi Knowledge Track made an emotional appeal to teach the children – ‘help the students to achieve quality education in the lockdown’. Many such students have come forward who are preparing themselves for the Civil Services examination.

A lot of these students are from IIT, NIT, JNU, DU, BHU, Delhi Technological University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, National Law University or have studied in these institutes.

Experience of Bhaskar Jyoti, a student of International Studies at JNU, as part of this campaign, have been using the tiles of the house as a white board because he could not arrange a white board during the lockdown, is as inspiring as Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Gupta, who did MBBS from AIIMS Delhi, donating 30 hours to teach chemistry of Class 12, taking time between his MD entrance exam.

Young IPS officer Yogesh Patil is not only donating time for the campaign, but impressed by the campaign, he himself started a separate campaign to gather many children around him and teach them with social distancing. Five friends who have qualified in life science are teaching biology together.

Radhika, who has been interviewed for the Civil Services Examination, is teaching politics to the children instead of celebrating the holidays before the final results.