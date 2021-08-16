  • Home
  • Education
  • Doing Everything To Get Afghan Students Back To Campus: IIT Delhi Director

Doing Everything To Get Afghan Students Back To Campus: IIT Delhi Director

IIT Delhi has also provided helpline numbers and email ID for students in Afghanistan to contact the institute. These are -- +91-011 265591713, +91-9811091942 and intloff@admin.iitd.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 11:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Receives Rs 1 Crore To Set-Up Fellowship
National Health Authority, IIT Delhi To Strengthen India's COVID-19 Response
IIT Delhi, AIIMS Develop Telerobotic Ultrasound System During COVID Times
IIT Delhi To Launch More Courses, Steers Towards Implementation Of NEP 2020
IIT Delhi Launches Universal Justice Foundation Lab Facility On AI For Judiciary
IIT Delhi Alumnus Scales Mt Everest Within Seven Weeks Of Recovering From COVID
Doing Everything To Get Afghan Students Back To Campus: IIT Delhi Director
IIT Delhi Director has said that the institute is doing everything possible to bring Afghan students back to campus
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) in a social media post said that the institute has been doing everything possible to get the Afghan students to return to the campus. The institute has also provided helpline numbers and email ID for students in Afghanistan to contact IIT Delhi. These are -- +91-011 265591713, +91-9811091942 and intloff@admin.iitd.ac.in.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The institute has also encouraged Afghan students to apply for International PhD Fellowship Programme (IPFD) at IIT Delhi.

Director V Ramgopal Rao took to Twitter to express solidarity with the Afghan students and alumni. Director Rao said: “In this hour of crisis, IIT Delhi stands in solidarity with our students and alumni from Afghanistan. We are doing every thing possible to get the students return to the campus.”

“Let's give them hope,” he added.

With the US withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, major cities including the capital Kabul, districts, and provinces of the land-locked country have fallen to the hands of the Taliban.

Earlier today, IIT Bombay has allowed students from Afghanistan who were participating in online classes to join the hostels in the Mumbai campus considering the worsening conditions in their country. The institute, according to Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay, has in a social media post said that the institute has offered admission to Afghan students under the ICCR scholarship scheme. Such students, due to COVID-19 restrictions, were taking online classes.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Class 9 Students
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Class 9 Students
IIT Patna To Organise 8th Convocation On August 26 In Virtual Mode
IIT Patna To Organise 8th Convocation On August 26 In Virtual Mode
Application Process For Admissions In DSEU To Close On August 17
Application Process For Admissions In DSEU To Close On August 17
Prime Minister Modi Urges Olympic Athletes To Visit 75 Schools Each By 2023 Independence Day
Prime Minister Modi Urges Olympic Athletes To Visit 75 Schools Each By 2023 Independence Day
Uttarakhand: Most Schools Reopen For Classes 6-8
Uttarakhand: Most Schools Reopen For Classes 6-8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................