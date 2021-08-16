Doing Everything To Get Afghan Students Back To Campus: IIT Delhi Director

IIT Delhi Director has said that the institute is doing everything possible to bring Afghan students back to campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) in a social media post said that the institute has been doing everything possible to get the Afghan students to return to the campus. The institute has also provided helpline numbers and email ID for students in Afghanistan to contact IIT Delhi. These are -- +91-011 265591713, +91-9811091942 and intloff@admin.iitd.ac.in.

The institute has also encouraged Afghan students to apply for International PhD Fellowship Programme (IPFD) at IIT Delhi.

Director V Ramgopal Rao took to Twitter to express solidarity with the Afghan students and alumni. Director Rao said: “In this hour of crisis, IIT Delhi stands in solidarity with our students and alumni from Afghanistan. We are doing every thing possible to get the students return to the campus.”

“Let's give them hope,” he added.

In this hour of crisis, IIT Delhi stands in solidarity with our students and alumni from Afghanistan. We are doing every thing possible to get the students return to the campus.



With the US withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, major cities including the capital Kabul, districts, and provinces of the land-locked country have fallen to the hands of the Taliban.

Earlier today, IIT Bombay has allowed students from Afghanistan who were participating in online classes to join the hostels in the Mumbai campus considering the worsening conditions in their country. The institute, according to Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay, has in a social media post said that the institute has offered admission to Afghan students under the ICCR scholarship scheme. Such students, due to COVID-19 restrictions, were taking online classes.