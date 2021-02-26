Documents Required To Fill NEET Application Form

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) date is expected to be announced soon for admissions into undergraduate medical programmes offered by the participating institutes. The medical aspirants who are seeking admission into the various MBBS and BDS courses will have to appear for the three-hour long written entrance examination. The qualifying NEET candidates will then have to participate in the counselling sessions for securing admission into the colleges based on their NEET score and other educational qualifications.

As the NEET 2021 application process is expected to begin soon, the candidates must be aware about the documents required to upload on the official website nta.neet.nic.in. This year the NEET UG exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Documents Required For NEET 2021 Application

The NEET candidates must have access to a valid email address and a valid mobile number to be able to generate the OTP and create an account on the NTA website.

Before starting the online NEET application process, the candidate must take the scanned copy of the following documents-

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and mark sheets, roll number, school address and other details and documents with correct spelling of father and mother's name.

Soft copy of Aadhaar card and note down the last four digits of Aadhaar number

Passport Number

Ration card number

Bank account or any other valid government identity number

Scanned images of passport-size photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression

Credit/Debit card, Net Banking and UPI payment gateway details (for online payment)

NEET 2021 application process

Once the NTA releases the NEET application forms, the medical candidates will be able to fill the online form on the official website. They will have to ensure that they submit the form along with the NEET application fee before the deadline to confirm their presence in the entrance examination.

Step 1 NEET Registration 2021

To fill NEET 2021 application form, candidates must enter their name, mother's name, father's name (in capital letters). Create a password as per the given specifications and use it to login the NEET portal later. Once the password will be created, the candidates will have to login the NEET portal and complete the application process by entering in details including candidate's name, mother's name, father's Name, date of birth, gender, nationality, state of eligibility, category, person with Disabilities (if applicable), identification type, identification number, mobile number, email ID and security pin.

Step 2 Fill up NEET application form

The candidate will have to fill up the remaining details including information about any kind of illnesses, place of birth, choice of NEET examination centre that is the city, entering academic details of Class 11 and Class 12, details including marks obtained in subjects such as English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents or guardians and then review the NEET application 2021.

Step 3 Uploading of scanned documents and images

The NEET candidates will have to upload the scanned images of the above mentioned documents in the said size.

Step 4 Payment of NEET Application Fee

Candidates must ensure that the credit or debit cards used to make the online NEET application payment must have enough validity. It is advisable to keep the card details handy before starting the online application process.

Once the payment will be made, the candidates must keep a print out of the payment receipt.

NEET previous year question papers

The NEET candidates can access the NEET previous year question papers on the NTA website neet.nta.ac.in. They can access the previous year NEET question papers along with the NEET mock tests. This would help the candidates understand the NEET question paper pattern and NEET marking scheme.