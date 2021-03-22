Rajasthan Governor Addresses Sixth Convocation At Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS)

  • Home
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that medical research activities should be conducted by combining modern science with traditional knowledge.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that medical research activities should be conducted by combining modern science with traditional knowledge. Mishra, while addressing the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences' sixth convocation, also called upon doctors to commit themselves to work in the state's backward, tribal and rural areas.

The governor said that traditional knowledge needs to be brought out of books and scriptures, and it should be developed according to modern requirements, according to a release. He stressed that an appropriate medical research environment should be provided to talented doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the RUHS hospital successfully treated thousands of patients of the state and the country.

