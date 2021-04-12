Priyanka Gandhi again urges to cancel CBSE exams

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday reiterated her call for cancelling CBSE Board exams, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank "to do the right thing" by calling off the tests in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Congress General Secretary had on Sunday written to the education minister seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres.

In a tweet on Monday, she said, "Come on @cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank @narendramodi do the right thing!" She also posted the hashtag 'cancelboardexam2021'. Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a tweet on the announcement that the Maharashtra government has postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In her letter to the minister, she had said by forcing children to sit for these exams during a raging pandemic, the government and the CBSE will be held responsible if any exam centre becomes a hotspot with a large numbers of children becoming infected with the disease. According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.

CBSE officials have said that exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.