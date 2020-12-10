  • Home
Do Not Believe Reports On CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates: Official Notice

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2021: Putting an end to all the speculations on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, the board in a statement has clarified that any decision on the board exam dates will be “communicated at the appropriate time through the Board's website”.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 6:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Putting an end to all the speculations on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, the Central Board of Secondary Education in a statement has said that any decision on the board exam dates will be “communicated at the appropriate time through the Board's website”.

The CBSE statement has come as several social media platforms have circulated the board exam dates of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations including the dates of CBSE practical exams creating panic amongst the schools, students and parents.

CBSE, in the statement said: “The board is well aware of the condition of the students and parents in the time of the pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time at the Board’s website.”

Earlier yesterday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), as well, took to Twitter rejecting the claims made by the media platforms on the CBSE exam dates.

A CBSE statement issued December 2 said that CBSE board exam 2021 will be held in offline or written mode, as and when they are to be conducted and consultations on the CBSE exam dates for holding the examination are still underway. The final decision regarding the upcoming 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be updated on the CBSE website.

