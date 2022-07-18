  • Home
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket

DNB PDCET Admit Card 2022: The DNB PDCET 2022 admit card download link will be activated on the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once issued.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 4:40 pm IST
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
DNB PDCET 2022 admit card today

DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Diplomat National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 admit card today, July 18. The DNB PDCET 2022 admit card download link will be activated on the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once issued. To download the admit card of DNB PDCET 2022 exam, the aspirants will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

The DNB PDCET hall ticket 2022 contains details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. The NBE will conduct the DNB PDCET exam for admission to 1,856 DNB (Post Diploma) seats in 942 colleges in India. The entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode on July 24, 2022.

DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Applicant login” tab.
  • Enter the valid user ID and password.
  • Now, click on the DNB PDCET 2022 admit card tab.
  • The DNB PDCET admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the hall ticket of DNB PDCET 2022, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it.

Diplomat National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test
