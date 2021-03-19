DNB Final Theory Exam Paper 1 On March 18 Cancelled; To Be Held On March 21, 22

DNB paper 1 has been rescheduled

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has cancelled the December 2020 session’s DNB (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) final theory exam Paper 1. The final theory exam of the December 2020 session (Paper 1) scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 18, will now be conducted on March 21 and March 22. However, the datesheet for the rest of the DNB final theory exams has remained same.

The final theory exam of the December 2020 session (Paper 1) has been rescheduled due to “persistent technical issues in transmission of the electronic hybrid question papers”, an official statement said.

The board, in the official statement said, NBE regrets the inconvenience caused to all the candidates due to this technical problem.

The DNB final theory examination Paper 1 will now be held between March 21 and March 22. The DrNB (Super Specialty) and DrNB Direct 6 Year Course Part-1 paper will be conducted on March 21 and DNB (Broad Specialty) on March 22.

Source: natboard.edu.in