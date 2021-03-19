  • Home
  • Education
  • DNB Final Theory Exam Paper 1 On March 18 Cancelled; To Be Held On March 21, 22

DNB Final Theory Exam Paper 1 On March 18 Cancelled; To Be Held On March 21, 22

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has cancelled the December 2020 session’s DNB (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) final theory exam Paper 1. However, the datesheet for the rest of the DNB final theory exam December 2020 session will remain the same.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 3:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
TISSNET 2021 Result Delayed Again, To Be Released On March 25
TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates: Result Delayed, To Be Declared On March 25
GPAT 2021 Result To Be Declared Soon
TANCET 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines, Things To Carry
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results Likely On March 21, 22
DNB Final Theory Exam Paper 1 On March 18 Cancelled; To Be Held On March 21, 22
DNB paper 1 has been rescheduled
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has cancelled the December 2020 session’s DNB (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) final theory exam Paper 1. The final theory exam of the December 2020 session (Paper 1) scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 18, will now be conducted on March 21 and March 22. However, the datesheet for the rest of the DNB final theory exams has remained same.

The final theory exam of the December 2020 session (Paper 1) has been rescheduled due to “persistent technical issues in transmission of the electronic hybrid question papers”, an official statement said.

The board, in the official statement said, NBE regrets the inconvenience caused to all the candidates due to this technical problem.

The DNB final theory examination Paper 1 will now be held between March 21 and March 22. The DrNB (Super Specialty) and DrNB Direct 6 Year Course Part-1 paper will be conducted on March 21 and DNB (Broad Specialty) on March 22.

Source: natboard.edu.in

Click here for more Education News
National Board of Examinations (NBE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajya Sabha Invites Applications For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair, Scholarships, Internships
Rajya Sabha Invites Applications For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair, Scholarships, Internships
With NEP, Must Also Think About Rising Cost Of Higher Education: GITAM President
With NEP, Must Also Think About Rising Cost Of Higher Education: GITAM President
Punjab: Educational Institutions, Except Medical And Nursing Colleges, To Remain Closed Till March 31
Punjab: Educational Institutions, Except Medical And Nursing Colleges, To Remain Closed Till March 31
IGNOU OPENMAT Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On April 11
IGNOU OPENMAT Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On April 11
Delhi Nursery Admissions: First Merit List To Be Released On March 20
Delhi Nursery Admissions: First Merit List To Be Released On March 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................