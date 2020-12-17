Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Allotment List Released @Dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET Counselling 2020: Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released MP NEET UG counselling allotment list for the second round. Candidates can now visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, to download the round 2 allotment list. Along with the MP NEET allotment list, DME has published opening and closing ranks and scores for MBBS and BDS admission at Medical and Dental colleges of the state.

Check MP NEET counselling allotment list

Opening and closing ranks

The MP NEET allotment list contains candidates’ names, NEET rank and score, name of the allotted college and other information.

Steps to download MP NEET UG counselling 2020 allotment list

Go to the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.

Under the latest instructions secretion, click on “Second Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS) 2020 (Date- 16.12.2020)”

Download the allotment list and check your allotment status

As per the official schedule, selected candidates will have to report at allotted Medical and Dental colleges in person for document verifications and admission from December 17 to 20 (up to 5 pm).

The option for upgradation, after admission, will be available through candidate's login. The upgradation facility will be available up to December 20.

“Seat leaving bond will be applicable if a candidate wishes to resign. Resignation will be at admitted college level,” DME, Madhya Pradesh said.