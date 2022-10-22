Image credit: shutterstock.com Several states declared holidays for Diwali on October 24

Diwali 2022: The schools will remain shut in several states for Diwali, and upcoming festivals starting from next week. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, followed by Bhai Dooj on October 26; and several states have declared holidays for the festival.

The states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have announced three to four days holidays on the occasion of festival of lights. ALSO READ | Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed

Diwali And Bhai Dooj 2022: List Of States Declared Holidays On Festival Of Lights

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has declared six days holidays for Diwali. As per the School Education Department order, the Diwali vacation will be observed from October 22 to 27, following which the classes and exams will be commenced.

West Bengal: The state will celebrate Kali Puja as well as Diwali on October 24. The schools will be closed on October 24 to celebrate the Kali Puja and Diwali, however, there will be no scheduled off for Bhai Dooj. Meanwhile, most of the schools will observe three to four days holidays for Diwali and will open after October 26.

Haryana: The schools will be closed in Haryana on Thursday, October 27 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Directorate of School Education, Haryana in a letter stated that schools will remain closed to celebrate Bhai Dooj in the state. "The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022, in all the government, private, and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In this regard, all the District Education Officers of the state," read the tweet.

Telangana: The Telangana government has announced the state holiday on October 24, so educational institutions across the state will observe Diwali holiday on Monday. The students can enjoy three-day holiday including the weekends on the occasion of festival of lights.

Tamil Nadu: The schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu will be closed on October 24 and 25 to celebrate Diwali. The schools in the state will open from October 26 after the Diwali vacation.