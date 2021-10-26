Diwali 2021: Himachal Pradesh Schools To Close From November 1 To 6

Diwali 2021: Himachal schools to remain close from November 1 to 6

Himachal Pradesh government has announced Diwali break for all schools affiliated to Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Schools will remain closed from November 1 to November 6, stated an ANI report.

The state order has been released for both private and public schools affiliated to HPBOSE for Diwali festival break.

Himachal Pradesh board has also released the Class 10, 12 date sheet for board exams 2021. HPBOSE Class 10 exam will be conducted from November 20 and will continue till December 3. HPBOSE Class 12 exam will begin from November 18 and will conclude on December 9.

HPBOSE board examination 2021 will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm. The board has also stated a set of guidelines that are to be followed during the offline board examinations. Invigilating staff will be required to wear face mask regularly, students appearing for the examination will be required to report 30 minutes prior to the exam and they will have to wash hands and use sanitiser before going the exam hall, and other guidelines mention in the SOP released by the government should be followed.

Similarly, Schools in Rajasthan will also remain closed from October 29 to November 7 in view of Diwali. Rajasthan's Minister for School Education, Govind Singh Dotasra announced the middle term break on October 13.

All educational gatherings in Rajasthan will be conducted after the permission of district administration only. Following the state COVID-19 protocol is mandatory for all organisations.