Image credit: dishtavo.dhe.goa.gov.in DISHTAVO: Goa Chief Minister Launches Online E-Learning Platform

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the Digital Integrated System for Holistic Teaching and Virtual Orientations (DISHTAVO), an online e-learning platform. DISHTAVO is a comprehensive program to create online E-content in the form of video lectures of syllabus pertaining to colleges affiliated to Goa University.

Mr Sawant stated that Goa is the first state in the country to take the entire academic syllabus of higher education to an online platform. He also added that Goa is the first state to offer online training for teachers.

“Goa is probably the first and only State to take the entire academic syllabi of higher education on an e-platform. Goa is also the first State to train teachers in online teaching. The lessons put on DISHTAVO will be upgraded timely and students can watch them offline too,” the Chief Minister said.

Informing more about the initiative, The Director of Higher Education, Prasad Lolayekar said that a team of 55 technical teachers from colleges in the State was formed to create DISHTAVO. "It is a complete in-house project by the Government of Goa. Every video has gone through a rigorous process of editing, vetting, and re-creating. Till today 3,500 videos are already recorded and 1,000 videos are uploaded on the DISHTAVO. 1,200 teachers are involved in the entire initiative. The videos are being shot at the studios of Goa University and Chowgule College, Margao.”

The online platform, DISHTAVO, is initiated to cover the entire syllabus in the online course. The reference books and other study materials were also provided in the video description.

"The UGC mandates that 40% syllabi must be covered digitally. Covid-19 has given us a chance to expand our wings. We have immense talent in the State and every team member and teachers have given their best for the project. Along with the video, a student will be also provided with the transcript, notes, glossary and link for extra reference material. This will act as a continuous and additional resource for the Students,” Mr Lolayekar said.

The Directorate is also planning to launch an E-mitra initiative for the students who face internet issues. An e-mitra will be a student who shall cooperate with a fellow student/his ‘mitra (friend)’ by downloading online content for a friend who does not have access to the internet. This initiative will keep no stone unturned to educate students who face internet issues, especially in the remote villages of the state, Mr Lolayekar informed.