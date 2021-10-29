Puja Holidays In Jammu Schools From November 2

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 29, 2021 10:05 am IST | Source: PTI

Puja holidays in Jammu schools from November 2 to 6 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jammu:

The Directorate of School Education on Thursday announced pooja holidays for government and private schools from November 2 to November 6 in the Jammu region, officials said.

"It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level (summer and winter zones) of Jammu division shall observe five days pooja holidays from November 2 to 6," an order stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
