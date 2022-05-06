  • Home
  • Education
  • Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools

Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools

the admission process for Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools is extended till May 10, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 6, 2022 6:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Government Asks Private Schools To Stop Offline Classes From May 7
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
Haryana Government Launches 'E-Adhigam' Scheme; 3 Lakh Students Given Tablets For Online Education
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE
Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes
Teachers Eligibility Test Not Applicable To Minority Schools: High Court
Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools
DoE Haryana has extended the deadline for admission in Model Sanskriti Schools
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education, or DoE, has extended the deadline for admission to Model Sanskriti Schools today. Now the admission process for Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools is extended till May 10, 2022. Candidates and parents who are looking forward to go through the admission process are now provided with some additional time for the same.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Directorate of Information, Haryana announced the news by sharing an image of the notice. It captioned the notice as, “The education department has extended the time period for admission in the Model Sanskriti Schools. Now admission will be done in these schools till May 10. The department has taken this decision in view of the number of applications for admission in schools. #Haryana #DIPRHaryana”

The Directorate School Education (DoE) has extended the deadline for the admission in Model Sanskriti Schools because of the increasing number of submission of application forms for Primary and Secondary levels. For more details related to admission in Model Sanskriti Schools, one can visit the official website- schooleducationharyana.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
Directorate of Education

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
Delhi Government To Set Up Medical College In Dwarka; Admissions To Start From 2025
Delhi Government To Set Up Medical College In Dwarka; Admissions To Start From 2025
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Analysis: Students Found Paper
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Analysis: Students Found Paper "Easy, Most Questions Were Application Based"
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 Declared At Edudel.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps To Check
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 Declared At Edudel.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................