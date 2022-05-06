Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock DoE Haryana has extended the deadline for admission in Model Sanskriti Schools

The Directorate of Education, or DoE, has extended the deadline for admission to Model Sanskriti Schools today. Now the admission process for Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools is extended till May 10, 2022. Candidates and parents who are looking forward to go through the admission process are now provided with some additional time for the same.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Directorate of Information, Haryana announced the news by sharing an image of the notice. It captioned the notice as, “The education department has extended the time period for admission in the Model Sanskriti Schools. Now admission will be done in these schools till May 10. The department has taken this decision in view of the number of applications for admission in schools. #Haryana #DIPRHaryana”

The Directorate School Education (DoE) has extended the deadline for the admission in Model Sanskriti Schools because of the increasing number of submission of application forms for Primary and Secondary levels. For more details related to admission in Model Sanskriti Schools, one can visit the official website- schooleducationharyana.gov.in.