Directorate of Education Extends The Deadline For Admission In Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools
the admission process for Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools is extended till May 10, 2022.
The Directorate of Education, or DoE, has extended the deadline for admission to Model Sanskriti Schools today. Now the admission process for Haryana Model Sanskriti Schools is extended till May 10, 2022. Candidates and parents who are looking forward to go through the admission process are now provided with some additional time for the same.
Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Directorate of Information, Haryana announced the news by sharing an image of the notice. It captioned the notice as, “The education department has extended the time period for admission in the Model Sanskriti Schools. Now admission will be done in these schools till May 10. The department has taken this decision in view of the number of applications for admission in schools. #Haryana #DIPRHaryana”
शिक्षा विभाग ने मॉडल संस्कृति स्कूलों में दाखिले की समय अवधि बढ़ा दी है। अब इन स्कूलों में 10 मई तक दाखिले हो सकेंगे। स्कूलों में दाखिलों के लिए आवेदनों की संख्या को देखते हुए विभाग ने ये फैसला लिया है।#Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/RBhSOScduE— DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) May 6, 2022
The Directorate School Education (DoE) has extended the deadline for the admission in Model Sanskriti Schools because of the increasing number of submission of application forms for Primary and Secondary levels. For more details related to admission in Model Sanskriti Schools, one can visit the official website- schooleducationharyana.gov.in.
