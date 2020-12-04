Diploma Courses On Engineering To Be Recast: Karnataka Deputy CM

  • Home
According to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, the present diploma courses on engineering have become obsolete and irrelevant to the present-day industries and therefore requires change to suit the job market.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said the diploma course on engineering would be radically changed to suit the job market. Speaking to reporters here, Mr Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the current courses do not provide students employment.

The deputy chief minister said annually 40,000 final year students in the state pass out, of which even 20 per cent do not get jobs. According to Dr Narayan, the present courses have become obsolete and irrelevant to the present-day industries. He said he would initiate discussion with all the stakeholders, including industries, on the needs of the job market.

