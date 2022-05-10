  • Home
  • Education
  • Digital University Kerala Partners With United Nations, World Health Organization On Disaster Preparedness

Digital University Kerala Partners With United Nations, World Health Organization On Disaster Preparedness

The workshop, which commences on May 16 and concludes on May 27, aims to address the lack of understanding and absence of requisite skills that hinder the broad application of digital technologies in combating disasters.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 10, 2022 5:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Kozhikode, NCW To Launch Professional Programme For Women Entrepreneurs
Himachal Pradesh: 137 Colleges Of Five Districts To Come Under Sardar Patel University
Conduct Admissions To Unreserved Seats Using CUET Scores, Delhi University Tells St Stephen's College
UGC Seeks Report From Sharda University On 'Objectionable' Question On Similarities Between Hindutva, Fascism
COVID-19: UGC Allows Another Extension For Submission Of M.Phil Or Ph.D Thesis
Delhi University Resumes Offline Examination With Essential Repeat Exams
Digital University Kerala Partners With United Nations, World Health Organization On Disaster Preparedness
Digital University Kerala has partnered with United Nations Environment Programme
Image credit: Shutterstock
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Digital University Kerala has partnered with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Health Organization (WHO) to organise a two-week knowledge workshop on 'Integration of Digital Technologies in Disaster Preparedness'. The workshop, which commences on May 16 and concludes on May 27, aims to address the lack of understanding and absence of requisite skills that hinder the broad application of digital technologies in combating disasters. (Also read: Gurugram University Launches Digital Library)

The workshop is part of an ongoing collaboration of Sinnu Susan Thomas, Assistant Professor, Digital University Kerala and Edilson K. Arruda, Lecturer, University of Southampton, UK funded by the British Council’s ‘Going Global Partnerships Exploratory Grant’, a DUK statement said here.

According to UNEP, despite the astounding advancement of digital technologies in all walks of human life that effectively set forth a technology revolution dubbed as fourth Industrial revolution, the huge potential of modern technologies remains under exploited when it comes to disaster management and disaster risk reduction.

The workshop is aimed at creating capacity building for government officials, students and anyone who is interested in the use of modern technologies in disaster management. The event also envisaged to deepen the understanding of the audience regarding the complexities of digital technologies - especially artificial intelligence - and equip them for informed decision making in this field, it said.

Major domains of discussion will be learning aiding response and recovery, visual perspective of disasters, robots and drones to the rescue, speech as an aid, emergency networking through trial and error, disaster management and related challenges, optimizing and simulating logistics operations under uncertainty and logistics issues in humanitarian operations, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News World Health Organization (WHO)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates:
Live | CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates: "Easy, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions
CEE Assam 2022 Registration Process Begins At Astu.ac.in; Here's How To Apply
CEE Assam 2022 Registration Process Begins At Astu.ac.in; Here's How To Apply
KEAM 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
KEAM 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Dates To Be Announced Today: Secretary VK Goyal
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Dates To Be Announced Today: Secretary VK Goyal
CBSE 10th Science Paper Analysis:
CBSE 10th Science Paper Analysis: "Application Based, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................