  • Home
  • Education
  • Digital University Kerala Has Created Atlas To Support Plantation Farmers

Digital University Kerala Has Created Atlas To Support Plantation Farmers

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has created a landslide zonation atlas for rubber growing areas. The atlas will enable farmers to identify the susceptibility of their plantations to landslides and adopt appropriate agronomic recommendations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 7:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Prime Minister Modi To Launch Various Educational Initiatives To Mark First Anniversary Of NEP
Kerala High Court Cancels BTech 1st, 3rd Semester Exams Of APJ Abdul Kalam Tech University
OJEE 2021: Registration Deadline Extended, 12 New Centres Added
Kerala University PG Entrance Exam Admit Card Released, Direct Link
Parents Hold Protest Against School Fee Hike In Punjab's Hoshiarpur
PM Modi To Address Event On July 29 To Mark One Year Of New NEP
Digital University Kerala Has Created Atlas To Support Plantation Farmers
DUK provides technical support to plantation farmers
Thiruvananthapuram:

At a time when plantation areas are turning more vulnerable to landslides due to climatic change, the Digital University Kerala (DUK) has created a landslide zonation atlas for rubber growing areas, bringing respite for farmers. It is brought out with the support of the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRI), a statement said here. The atlas will enable farmers to identify the susceptibility of their plantations to landslides and adopt appropriate agronomic recommendations.

In addition to this, DUK jointly with Rubber Board has developed a mobile app RUBAC to conduct a census of the rubber plantations in the country, it said. The census would bring out meaningful insights on the socio-economic conditions of the Rubber Growers. A collaborative project with Rubber Research Institute of India (RRI), Rubber Board, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITMK), in 2017, had launched RubSiS, a rubber soil information system that will provide site-specific soil nutrient status and fertilizer recommendation.

In an event held at Rubber Research Institute of India in Kottayam on Friday, a memorandum of understanding was shared between DUK, Spices Board, and Rubber Board for developing an online fertilizer recommendation system for cardamom plantations in the line of RubSiS. Saji Gopinath, vice chancellor of DUK, K N Raghavan, executive director of Rubber Board,D Sathyan IFS, chairman and secretary, Spices Board, Radhakrishnan T, Assistant Professor (DUK), Jessy M S, RRI director (research) attended the function.

Speaking at the function, Gopinath said the IIITM-K has been working together with the Rubber Board to develop digital solutions for farmers since 2017. Information and communication technologies have drifted from the peripheral role to the central stage in all sectors, he said. "Now, the DUK is working on a comprehensive Rubber Information System Portal, which will be a one-stop portal for rubber growers with access to complete information and advisories," he said. With the support of Digital University, an ICT tool is planned that will take up the role of extension officers who provide various advisory services to farmers. "With such a comprehensive tool, we will be able to ensure web and mobile service, including a two-way communication option, to farmers," said K N Raghavan.

The Centre for Geospatial Analytics developed an intuitive Web Mapping of landslide susceptible zones based on the landslide risk categories, delineated by RRII, using the satellite-derived maps of the rubber plantations in the state and the district-wise landslide susceptibility zones developed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The area-wise zonation map available through www.lsz.rubberboard.org.in will give farmers information on the risk categories. According to the Rubber Board, farmers will be able to make informed decisions and follow good agricultural practices based on the vulnerability of land. DUK's Centre for Geospatial Analytics is also working towards developing several cutting-edge applications of Geospatial Technology and AI in Rubber Cultivation, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Click here for more Education News
digital courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: CBSE Responds To Result Queries With Meme, Says
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: CBSE Responds To Result Queries With Meme, Says "Coming Soon"
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Board Responds With Meme, Says CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021: Board Responds With Meme, Says CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon
IGNOU To Hold Final Year Exams In Seven Districts Of Maharashtra From August 3
IGNOU To Hold Final Year Exams In Seven Districts Of Maharashtra From August 3
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Assam Board Higher Secondary Class 12 Result On July 31: Report
Assam Board Higher Secondary Class 12 Result On July 31: Report
.......................... Advertisement ..........................