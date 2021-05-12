Digital University Kerala, EDII Launch Blockchain Programme For Entrepreneurs, Startups

Image credit: Digital University of Kerala (DUK) The first batch will be launched on June 7 with 35 participants

The Digital University of Kerala (DUK), in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, and the Kerala Blockchain Academy has launched an online “Certified Blockchain Startup Program” to help entrepreneurs and startups to enhance their skills in cutting-edge digital technologies and setting up industries.

The course has been launched under DUK Prajna, an online learning platform.

“The 14-day virtual classroom training programme aims to equip individuals with the knowledge, skills and attitude to grasp and deal effectively with the issues, opportunities and challenges concerning entrepreneurship. It also provides requisite information regarding the key necessities for setting up startups in the blockchain technology sector,” the institute said.

“This will help individuals across the globe to demonstrate their expertise in entrepreneurship and realise their dream of setting up business opportunities in blockchain,” it added.

The first batch will be launched on June 7 with 35 participants. Admission to the first batch will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The course, which is to be conducted by experts of EDII and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA).

Addressing the official launch of the programme virtually, Dr Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala, said entrepreneurship can improve the quality of living acting as the wheels of economic growth of the country.

“Blockchain has the potential to act as a transformative technology. It can groom the talents with technology and skills to create long-lasting entrepreneurs in the blockchain space,” he said.

EDII and KBA, under the leadership of Digital University Kerala, are also planning to bring out more nuanced courses in Blockchain technology, the institute said.

DUK, India’s first digital University that was launched in February this year. For more information about the programme and for registration, students can visit prajna.duk.ac.in.