Digital Platform Implemented In 194 Schools Under Cantonment Boards

Digital platform has been set up at 194 schools under 62 cantonment boards

A digital platform has been implemented in 194 schools under the management of 62 cantonment boards across 15 states, the Defence Ministry said on Friday. This platform -- School Management System (SMS) -- is to enabling "ease of living" to the residents of cantonment areas, it said.

"A digital platform -- School Management System (SMS) has been implemented in 194 schools under the management of 62 cantonment boards across 15 states. The Directorate General of Defence Estate (DGDE), Ministry of Defence has developed the SMS in-house, benefiting 61,943 students and 1,965 teachers and catering to the residents of Cantonments and adjoining areas," it said.

The system presently works in English medium and is being further developed to deliver services in local languages too. The SMS enables parents to apply for school admission online, monitor progress of their wards, grievances, pay fees in digital mode etc, the ministry said in a statement. The initiative is user-friendly and the process of issuing transfer certificate has also been made simpler for parents, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)