  • Home
  • Education
  • Digital Museum At Rajasthan Assembly To Be Open For School Children On November 14

Digital Museum At Rajasthan Assembly To Be Open For School Children On November 14

The new digital museum in the Rajasthan Assembly, inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in July this year, later will be open to the public at a nominal fee.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 4:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Government Approves Mumbai Civic Body's Proposal For 92 New Secondary Schools For EWS Students
Odisha Declares Half-Day Holiday For Schools, Colleges In View Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit
Assam: Dropout In Primary Schools Nearly Doubled In 2021-22
Schools, Colleges In BMC To Remain Closed After 1 PM Tomorrow In View Of President’s Visit To Odisha
Madrasas In Assam Asked To Provide Information On Location, Teachers To Government By December 1
High Court Seeks Stand Of Delhi Government, Centre On Waiving School Fees Of Minors Who Lost Father To Covid
Digital Museum At Rajasthan Assembly To Be Open For School Children On November 14
Rajasthan Assembly digital museum to be open for school children on Nov 14
Jaipur:

School children will be allowed free entry for a month to the new digital museum on the Rajasthan Assembly premises from November 14. The museum, inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana in July this year, later will be open to the public at a nominal fee.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi told reporters at a press conference that on the occasion of Children's Day, the museum will be open for schoolchildren so they can get acquainted with the democratic set up of the country.

"The purpose of the museum is to display the glorious political history of Rajasthan and also to make people aware of the political proceedings and arrangements," he said.

The museum built on about 21,000 square feet area at a cost of Rs 17 crore will give a tour to the visitors through advanced technology about democracy, and assembly proceedings.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition has also been displayed in this museum, along with the process of how bills are passed and become law. The museum also has wax sculptures of chief ministers and assembly speakers besides a glimpse of Rajasthan's culture and tradition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School children Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University UG CSAS Round-3 Allocation List On November 13
Delhi University UG CSAS Round-3 Allocation List On November 13
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20
Learning In Regional Language Makes Education Accessible To All: President
Learning In Regional Language Makes Education Accessible To All: President
President Murmu Launches AICTE Engineering Books In Odia; Inaugurates Other Projects Of Education Ministry
President Murmu Launches AICTE Engineering Books In Odia; Inaugurates Other Projects Of Education Ministry
CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 Of Computer Applications; Paper Pattern, Important Points
CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 Of Computer Applications; Paper Pattern, Important Points
.......................... Advertisement ..........................