Digital Initiatives Taken In Education During Covid Will Be Strengthened: MoE

Digital initiatives taken to ensure the continuity of education during the COVID-19 pandemic will be further strengthened and institutionalised, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Mr Pradhan said this after reviewing the digital initiatives taken by the ministry including the PM e-Vidya and the National Digital Education Architecture(N-DEAR).

"New age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive and accessible. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards digital medium of education. Digital initiatives taken during this time will be further strengthened and institutionalised. A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector," the minister said after the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by three ministers of state (MoS) for education -- Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Subhas Sarkar and Annapurna Devi.

