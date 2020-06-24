Digital India Invites Application From Government School Teachers For 'Responsible AI For Youth'

Digital India has invited application from government school teachers for 'AI For Youth'

The Digital India initiative of Indian government has invited application from Government school teachers for the 'Responsible AI for Youth' program. 'Responsible AI for Youth' is a national program for government schools which aims to provide students a platform and empower them with appropriate technological skill-sets and provide them access to required tool-sets to make them digitally ready for the future.

The program will be open to class 8-12 students from state and central Government schools across the country.

Applicants for this program must be a Computer Science or Science or Mathematics teacher to classes 8 and upwards. The teacher must also be tech-savvy and should know how to use internet as a teaching resource.

The program will be implemented in a phased manner. In the first phase of the program selected teachers and students will undergo orientation and online training sessions leading to submission of ideas by students in an online format as a video.

In the second phase, the top 100 ideas form the first phase will be shortlisted and these students will begin their deep dive AI journey through dedicated sessions. After the sessions, students will rework on their ideas and submit a final project video on the program website.

In the final phase, 50 ideas will be shortlisted and students will be invited to showcase their projects and top 20 innovators will be selected as winners.