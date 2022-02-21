"Digital Connectivity Is What Kept Our Education System Alive In This Pandemic," Says PM Modi

Image credit: Twitter/@EduMinOfIndia PM Modi addressing a webinar on the Implementation of Budget 2022- Education Sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed a webinar organised by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector on Monday, February 21. Speaking at the webinar, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of digital connectivity in education system.

"Digital connectivity is what kept our education system alive in this time of global pandemic. We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring our inclusion," PM Modi said.

"Our today's young generation is the future leader of the country, they are the Nation Builders of the future. So empowering them means empowering India's future," he said.

In the budget of 2022, a lot of emphasis has been laid on five things related to the education sector - universalization of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation, and AVGC (Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comics), PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said, "Be it e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs, Digital University, such educational infrastructure is going to help the youth a lot. This is an attempt to provide better solutions for education to all, be it villages, poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, in the socio-economic setup of India."

"National Digital University is a unique and unprecedented step of its kind in the education system of India. I am seeing that power in digital university that this university can completely eliminate the problem of seats in our country," he said