Online Classes For School Students In Kerala To Resume From June 1: Minister

Kerala government on Thursday announced that the online classes for school students in the state will resume from June 1.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 27, 2021 12:55 pm IST

Online classes in Kerala will resume on June 1 for school students
New Delhi:

Kerala government on Thursday announced that the online classes for school students in the state will resume from June 1. "The classes, which will start on June 1, will give more importance to confidence-boosting of the students," State Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

"We had made arrangements for digital and electronic devices last year for students who couldn't afford them. If there are any defects, we will help them to repair them. Teachers and teacher organisations have come forward to help in this front," Mr Sivankutty added.

Further, Mr Sivankutty said that the state government will give more importance to online classes this year. "Last year, more prominence was given to classes through TV channels, however, this year, teachers will give more importance to online classes," the minister said.

Kerala Government
