DigiLocker invites applications for mobile developer (iOS) internship with NeGD

The National E-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Department of Electronics and Information Technology has invited applications for internships for the DigiLocker project. The last date to apply for the internship is May 31.

New Delhi:

The National E-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Department of Electronics and Information Technology has invited applications for internships for the DigiLocker project. The interns will have to work as a mobile developer for iOS. The duration of the internship will be 3 to 12 months. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at digilocker.gov.in. The last date to apply for the internship is May 31.

The intern will be given specific tasks and responsibilities and will be challenged to develop their capabilities and gain experience. They are expected to be flexible and provide time-bound delivery of the assigned task.

The officials said in a notification that, “Contributing to DigiLocker can be a rewarding way to learn, teach, help, and build experience”.

The interns will get a certificate upon the completion of internship. They will not be getting any remuneration and will have to work from home.

NEGD has developed an openforge platform openforge.gov.in to collaborate their work and get it reviewed by the mentors.

The DigiLocker project runs under the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

