NEET 2021 Topper Mrinal Kutteri has scored 720/720 marks and secured AIR 1

NEET 2021 Topper: Once a Chemical Engineering aspirant, Mrinal Kutteri decided to be a doctor as a Class 9 student when he realized that the medical field would give him a better opportunity to serve the society, and a career in healthcare would always be interesting and challenging. He has secured the all India rank 1 in NEET 2021, scoring a perfect 720 out of 720 marks.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here

From Hyderabad, Mr Kutteri’s father is a HR consultant and mother is a software engineer.

About his preparation strategy, Mr Kutteri said he studied for a short duration of 45 minutes, followed by a break of 10-15 minutes. For him, breaks mostly meant playing video games or watching TV.

“This proved to be productive, and I could score well in tests,” Mr Kutteri said.

“From day one, my mentors at Aakash Institute asked me to study National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books thoroughly,” the NEET topper said, adding, “I did not leave my hobbies while preparing for NEET. I think that to do so would have been counterproductive.”

He says that the lockdown period was a double-edged sword. Though there was no time wasted on travel, studying from home could be very distracting.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr Kutteri made sure that he had an environment optimized for focused study. He did not have a mobile phone near him when he studied. “I reduced my interactions with friends during the last month before the NEET exam. But I did not cut myself off from the outside world in the name of NEET.”

The NEET topper thanked his teachers and mentors for pushing him to improve his performance but without pressuring him.