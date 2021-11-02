  • Home
  • Education
  • “Didn’t Leave My Hobbies While Preparing for NEET”: Topper Mrinal Kutteri

“Didn’t Leave My Hobbies While Preparing for NEET”: Topper Mrinal Kutteri

About his preparation strategy, Mr Kutteri said he studied for a short duration of 45 minutes, followed by a break of 10-15 minutes. For him, breaks mostly meant playing video games or watching TV.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 11:52 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Counselling Dates Soon; Cut-Off Marks Drop
NEET Result 2021: Websites For State Quota, AIQ Medical Admission, Other Details
Three Students Top Medical Entrance Test, NEET, Get 720/720
NEET 2021 Toppers: Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, Karthika G Nair Share All India Rank (AIR) 1
NEET 2021 Cut-Off For General Category Drops For UG Medical Courses
NEET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
“Didn’t Leave My Hobbies While Preparing for NEET”: Topper Mrinal Kutteri
NEET 2021 Topper Mrinal Kutteri has scored 720/720 marks and secured AIR 1

NEET 2021 Topper: Once a Chemical Engineering aspirant, Mrinal Kutteri decided to be a doctor as a Class 9 student when he realized that the medical field would give him a better opportunity to serve the society, and a career in healthcare would always be interesting and challenging. He has secured the all India rank 1 in NEET 2021, scoring a perfect 720 out of 720 marks.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

From Hyderabad, Mr Kutteri’s father is a HR consultant and mother is a software engineer.

About his preparation strategy, Mr Kutteri said he studied for a short duration of 45 minutes, followed by a break of 10-15 minutes. For him, breaks mostly meant playing video games or watching TV.

“This proved to be productive, and I could score well in tests,” Mr Kutteri said.

“From day one, my mentors at Aakash Institute asked me to study National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books thoroughly,” the NEET topper said, adding, “I did not leave my hobbies while preparing for NEET. I think that to do so would have been counterproductive.”

He says that the lockdown period was a double-edged sword. Though there was no time wasted on travel, studying from home could be very distracting.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr Kutteri made sure that he had an environment optimized for focused study. He did not have a mobile phone near him when he studied. “I reduced my interactions with friends during the last month before the NEET exam. But I did not cut myself off from the outside world in the name of NEET.”

The NEET topper thanked his teachers and mentors for pushing him to improve his performance but without pressuring him.

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET Topper NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Counselling Dates Soon; Cut-Off Marks Drop
Live | NEET Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Counselling Dates Soon; Cut-Off Marks Drop
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
NEET Result 2021: Websites For State Quota, AIQ Medical Admission, Other Details
NEET Result 2021: Websites For State Quota, AIQ Medical Admission, Other Details
IIT Madras, IISc, ISI Collaborate With Tech Firm To Upgrade Website Collating Covid Data
IIT Madras, IISc, ISI Collaborate With Tech Firm To Upgrade Website Collating Covid Data
Education In India Not Inclusive: Supreme Court Judge
Education In India Not Inclusive: Supreme Court Judge
.......................... Advertisement ..........................