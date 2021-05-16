Dibrugarh University: Semester Exams Put On Hold Till June 15

Dibrugarh University puts on hold semester exams till June 15, even semester classes will start from May 20

Dibrugarh University (DU) has deferred the odd semester BA, BSc and BCom examinations. The odd semester BA, BSc and BCom programme under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) were earlier scheduled to be held from April 26 and had been postponed considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The odd semester exams now have been put on hold till June 15.

The university has also directed to start the classes for the even semester BSc, BA and BCom programmes under CBCS mode from May 20. The colleges and institutions affiliated to the university have been asked to take all feasible measures to support the students in continuing the teaching-learning process in virtual mode.

“In view of the present situation occurred due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the country, the online meeting of all the Principals/ Directors of the Affiliated Colleges/ Institutions affiliated to/ permitted by Dibrugarh University held on May 12 has recommended not to schedule the ensuing Odd semester examinations of the BA, BSc and BCom programmes in the CBCS in any mode at least upto June 12 or until any such directives received from the UGC or Government of Assam,” a DU statement read.

Dibrugarh University has even constituted a Committee to facilitate the university and the colleges in the smooth functioning of academic affairs, especially in conducting classes in virtual mode, holding semester exams, scope of sharing e-resources or lessons in online mode.

DU had also postponed all examinations conducted by its Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL). “In continuation of our earlier notification...this is for information of all concerned that postponement of all examinations of Dibrugarh University also includes examinations under Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL),” the university said on April 26.

The university had earlier released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to combat the prevailing situation due to the surge in cases of COVID-19. The SOPs are meant to serve as a guide on the safety measures the students and the staff of the university need to take amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the DU SOPs, the members of the departments and centres have been asked to mandatorily observe the COVID-19 protocols, maintain social distancing and observe healthy respiratory etiquettes.