Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon

DU postpones UG, PG exams, releases COVID-19 SOPs

Dibrugarh University (DU) has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate exams in view of the unanticipated increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases and as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The university has postponed all the UG and PG exams including those of traditional and professional programmes. The Dibrugarh University BA, BSc and BCom exams under CBCS mode were scheduled to be held from April 26.

All postgraduate examinations, both traditional and professional, including Integrated MSc in Physics, all undergraduate exams under CBCS and non-CBCS mode and undergraduate professional examinations including BEd, BTech, LLb, BA LLB (H), BCom LLb (H), and BBA LLb (H) have been postponed.

The university will announce the new exam dates for the UG and PG postponed exams in compliance with the guidelines or SOPs issued by the Assam Government and the higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university has also released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to combat the prevailing situation due to the surge in cases of COVID-19. The SOPs are meant to serve as a guide on the safety measures the students and the staff of the university need to take amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the DU SOPs, the members of the departments and centres have been asked to mandatorily observe the COVID-19 protocols, maintain social distancing and observe healthy respiratory etiquettes.

Sports, cultural and other activities that may lead to a gathering of more than three persons have also been prohibited. Entry of visitors to the university campus will be restricted. For students and staff developing COVID-19 symptoms have been asked to isolate themselves, get them tested for COVID-19 and inform the respective controlling officers.