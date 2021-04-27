Dibrugarh University Postpones Open, Distance Learning Programme Exams

Dibrugarh University postpones exams conducted by the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL)

The Dibrugarh University has postponed all examinations conducted by its Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL).

“In continuation of our earlier notification...this is for information of all concerned that postponement of all examinations of Dibrugarh University also includes examinations under Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL),” the university said on April 26.

On April 23, Dibrugarh University postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate exams including those of traditional and professional programmes. The Dibrugarh University BA, BSc and BCom exams under CBCS mode were scheduled to begin on April 26.

The Assam Government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said district authorities can decide to close all educational institutions – from pre-school to university – including hostels and coaching centres for fifteen days, if the number of COVID cases in the last 10 days cross the 300 mark.

DCs & Chairman, DDMA are authorised to close down all educational institutions (govt & non govt) from pre-primary to University levels along with hostels & coaching institutions for 15 days, as and when cumulative #COVID19 cases in last 10 days exceed 300. pic.twitter.com/dDNnZEVbFD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 27, 2021

Assam's Gauhati University on April 26 postponed all exams and suspended all offline classes from April 27.

Meanwhile, admission for UG, PG courses offered by DODL, Dibrugarh University, for the 2021-22 academic year, is going on. Students seeking admission to the two-year master degree programmes and three-year bachelor degree programmes can apply till April 30, 2021