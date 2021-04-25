Dibrugarh University To Host 19th Convocation Today In Virtual Mode

Dibrugarh University to host convocation today

Dibrugarh University (DU) will host its online convocation ceremony today, April 25, due to the restrictions put forward by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation, in its nineteenth edition, will award degrees to the students who graduated from the university between November 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019. The virtual convocation will be streamed live from 11:30 am on the university website dibru.ac.in and on its official YouTube link youtu.be/5bmm8LpE4gw .

The students will be able to collect the certificates from May 10 from the University and from the respective colleges.

“It is also informed to all concerned that due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, candidates of any degree could not be invited to receive their Degrees ‘in person’...The University sincerely regrets the limitation compelled by the present situation and appeals cooperation from all concerned,” read an official statement.

As part of the Dibrugarh University 19th convocation noted litterateur Padmashree Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi will be conferred the Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Degree (Honorary) for his valuable contribution as a litterateur, critic, academician and social reformer.

Professor Lilakanta Nath, Vice Chancellor (In Charge) will confer the degrees to the eligible candidates in a simple function to be held on the occasion in presence of the Deans of the University. The Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati Professor Gautam Barua will be the chief guest of the university’s nineteenth convocation. Professor Barua will address the students virtually.

The University had earlier postponed the UG and PG exams in view of the unanticipated increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases. The university has also released SOPs to act as a guide on the safety measures the students and the staff of the university need to take.