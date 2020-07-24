Dibrugarh University To Conduct Final Year Exams In September

The Dibrugarh University, or DU, Assam, has decided to conduct the final-semester and final-year examination for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in September, 2020. This decision has been taken on the recommendation of the joint meeting of the deans and the members of a task force on academic affairs and approved by the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Students of intermediate semester or intermediate years of UG and PG courses will, however, be promoted to the next semesters without any exams. These students will be graded on the basis of marks secured in the internal assessment of the present and previous semesters.

“The Final Semester/ Year Examination of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes will be held in the month of September, 2020, in accordance with the relevant Guidelines of the UGC [University Grants Commission] and the Government of Assam,” read a DU statement.

It further added that the exams in September will be held in online, offline or in blended mode. The last is a mix of both, online and offline.

“Regarding examinations of the BEd programme, the university shall issue separate notification in due course of time,” the statement added.

Dibrugarh University: Application For Semester Exams

The statement issued in this regard also mentions that final-year and end-semester students of the university and colleges affiliated to the university can apply online for the ensuing examinations online till August 30, 2020. The university has also made the online filling-up of examination forms for the intermediate semesters or intermediate years mandatory “to develop a database for progression to the higher semester/ year classes”.

Dibrugarh University: New Session

The new odd semester classes for the academic session 2020-2021 will start from August 17 “through online mode/ alternative learner supports as far as possible”. However, the new session from August 17 will not include the first semester classes of post graduate programmes.