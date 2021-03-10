Dibrugarh University Begins Application For Open, Distance Learning UG, PG Programmes

The application for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL) Dibrugarh University begins. Students seeking admission to the semester-based two-year master degree programmes and three-year bachelor degree programmes at DODL for the academic session 2020-21 can apply till April 30, 2021.

To apply for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, students have to download the application form from dibru.ac.in, fill the application form and submit it to DODL by April 30.

Directorate of Open and Distance Learning Dibrugarh University: Programmes, Eligibility

Masters in Assamese, Economics, Education, English, Political Science and Sociology

Eligibility: Candidates qualifying three/ two year undergraduate degree in any discipline will be able to apply for the PG programmes in Assamese, Economics, Education, English, Political Science and Sociology Masters in Mathematics

Eligibility: Students qualifying three/ two year bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject in the undergraduate level will be eligible for Masters in Mathematics

Masters In Commerce

Eligibility: Students qualifying three/ two year bachelor’s degree in Commerce can apply for MCom at DODL

BA

Eligibility: Higher Secondary pass students

BCom

Eligibility: Higher Secondary in Commerce students are eligible for BCom

BCA

Eligibility: Higher Secondary pass students can apply for BCA

“Detailed information of admission procedure may be obtained from the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh - 786004 and its Study Centres and also from the www.dibru.ac.in,” read a DODL statement.

Along with the application form, candidates will also have to submit one recent passport size photograph and a stamp size photograph, self attested copies of certificates and marksheets (Class 10 onwards), self attested copy of Dibrugarh University Registration Card (for already registered students) and valid ID proof (PAN, Aadhaar, Voter ID, Ration Card, Driving Licence).