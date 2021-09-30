Dibrugarh University 2021 Result Declared For 6th Semester, Direct Link

Dibrugarh University has released the results of the sixth semester

Dibrugarh University has released the results of the sixth semester for BA, BCom, BSc programmes today, on September 30. The passing percentage in BA is 61.31 per cent, in the BCom programme, the pass percentage stood at 66.62 per cent and in BSc, the pass percentage is 73.94 per cent.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website- dibru.ac.in. Dibrugarh University result 2021 can also be accessed through the direct link given below.

Dibrugarh University Result 2021: Direct Link

Dibrugarh University Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website – dibru.ac.in.

On the displayed homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Results of 6th Semester B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. Examinations(Non-CBCS), 2021'

A new page will reopen with links for BA, BCom, BSc 6th semester results.

Dibrugarh University Results 2021 will appear on the

Download and print a copy for future references.

The result on the official website has been declared in the form of PDF, students can refer to indiaresults.com or exametc.com to mark details.