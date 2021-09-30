  • Home
  • Education
  • Dibrugarh University 2021 Result Declared For 6th Semester, Direct Link

Dibrugarh University 2021 Result Declared For 6th Semester, Direct Link

Dibrugarh University has released the results of the sixth semester for BA, BCom, BSc programmes today, on September 30.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 2:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Dibrugarh University: Semester Exams Put On Hold Till June 15
Dibrugarh University Postpones Open, Distance Learning Programme Exams
Dibrugarh University To Host 19th Convocation Today In Virtual Mode
Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon
Dibrugarh University Begins Application For Open, Distance Learning UG, PG Programmes
Dibrugarh University Exams 2020: DU To Conduct Final Semester In September
Dibrugarh University 2021 Result Declared For 6th Semester, Direct Link
Dibrugarh University has released the results of the sixth semester
New Delhi:

Dibrugarh University has released the results of the sixth semester for BA, BCom, BSc programmes today, on September 30. The passing percentage in BA is 61.31 per cent, in the BCom programme, the pass percentage stood at 66.62 per cent and in BSc, the pass percentage is 73.94 per cent.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website- dibru.ac.in. Dibrugarh University result 2021 can also be accessed through the direct link given below.

Dibrugarh University Result 2021: Direct Link

Dibrugarh University Result 2021: How To Check

  • Visit the official website – dibru.ac.in.

  • On the displayed homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Results of 6th Semester B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. Examinations(Non-CBCS), 2021'

  • A new page will reopen with links for BA, BCom, BSc 6th semester results.

  • Dibrugarh University Results 2021 will appear on the

  • Download and print a copy for future references.

The result on the official website has been declared in the form of PDF, students can refer to indiaresults.com or exametc.com to mark details.

Click here for more Education News
Dibrugarh university
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: 57 Columns To Be Filled, List Here
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: 57 Columns To Be Filled, List Here
Himachal Pradesh: Exams Of Classes 9, 12 To Be Held In 2 Terms On 50:50 Syllabus Basis
Himachal Pradesh: Exams Of Classes 9, 12 To Be Held In 2 Terms On 50:50 Syllabus Basis
IIT Kanpur Launches 4 New E-Masters Degree Programmes For Working Professionals
IIT Kanpur Launches 4 New E-Masters Degree Programmes For Working Professionals
AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Result Not Today, To Be Announced Later
Live | AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Result Not Today, To Be Announced Later
DU Cut-Off 2021 1st List Tomorrow, Admissions From October 4; Confirms University
DU Cut-Off 2021 1st List Tomorrow, Admissions From October 4; Confirms University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................