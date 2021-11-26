  • Home
  • DHSE Result 2021 For Kerala Plus One Exams Expected Soon; Steps To Check

DHSE Kerala Results 2021: To access the DHSE plus one result 2021, students will be required to login at the keralaresults.nic.in using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 26, 2021 10:00 am IST

DHSE +1 results soon at kerala result.nic.in 2021
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Class 11 Kerala exam results soon. The directorate held the Kerala Plus 1 exams between September 24 and October 18 in offline centre-based mode. To access the DHSE plus one result 2021, students will be required to login at the keralaresults.nic.in using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

A DHSE official, on Wednesday, November 24, had said that the Kerala Plus one result 2021 is ready and will be released anytime soon, adding that the “Government will be taking a call on the date and time.”

How To Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Exam Results

  1. Login to the official result website of Kerala results -- keralaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated result link.
  3. Enter the exam roll number and date of birth
  4. Click Submit
  5. Check and download the DHSE plus one result 2021

Initially scheduled to be held from September 6, Kerala Plus one exams were conducted from September 24. This was in response to the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Kerala government to hold the Class 11 HS exams in offline mode. Considering the rising number of Covid cases in Kerala, the Supreme Court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 from September 6.

