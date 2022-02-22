  • Home
The Plus two DHSE Kerala model exams will be held in two shifts, one between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm and the other from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. The Plus two model exams will be held for all the streams including Commerce, Science, Vocational and General.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 22, 2022 3:40 pm IST

DHSE Releases Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Schedule; Time Table Here
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 model exam time table
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Plus Two model exam 2022 dates. As per Kerala plus two model exam time table, the Class 12 exams will be held between March 16 and March 23, 2022. Students can access and download the Kerala plus two exam time table 2022 on the official website -- dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE Plus two model exams will start with Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English and Electronic Systems on the forenoon session of the first day. Students will also be provided with a 15 minutes cool off time.

dhse, dhse kerala, hsslive, dhse portalKerala DHSE Model Exam Time Table (Source: dhsekerala.gov.in)

The Kerala government has already announced the dates of examinations of the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate, plus two and vocational higher secondary for the ongoing academic year. While the SSLC exams would be held from March 31 to April 29, the plus two and vocational higher secondary examinations are scheduled between March 30 and April 22.

DHSE plus two result
