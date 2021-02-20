DHSE Releases Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results; Direct Link Here

  • Home
Students who took the DHSE Kerala Class 11 improvement exams can check their results on the official result website -- keralaresults.nic.in. To access the Kerala DHSE Plus one results, students have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Plus One improvement exam 2020 results. Students who took the DHSE Kerala Class 11 improvement exams can check their results on the official result website -- keralaresults.nic.in. To access the Kerala DHSE Plus one results, students have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth.

The Kerala DHSE Class 11 supplementary or improvement exams were held between December 18 and December 23, 2020. The DHSE supplementary or the improvement exams were held for the students who were either absent due to the restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic or were unable to score the minimum grades required to be considered qualified. The Plus One improvement exams were held for all the streams including Commerce, Science, Vocational and General.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam Result -- Direct Link

Along with the DHSE Plus One result, the Directorate has also released the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) First year improvement exam results. To access the DHSE NSQF Plus one improvement exam results, students have to key in their roll numbers at the designated result link.

DHSE Kerala NSQF Plus One Improvement Exam Result -- Direct Link

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result -- To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link -- Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam Result or DHSE Kerala NSQF Plus One Improvement Exam Result

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access the DHSE Kerala Plus One result

