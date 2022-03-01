DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022 Declared; Websites, Direct Link

  • Home
DHSE First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022: Students who took the DHSE first year improvement exams can check their results on the official result website -- keralaresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 9:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com

DHSE First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the first year improvement exam 2022 results. Students who took the DHSE first year improvement exams can check their results on the official result website -- keralaresults.nic.in. To access the Kerala DHSE first year exam result, students have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth.

DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated link -- DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result
  3. On the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
  4. Submit and access the DHSE Kerala Plus One result
  5. Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Plus Two model exam 2022 dates. As per Kerala plus two model exam time table, the Class 12 exams will be held between March 16 and March 23, 2022. Students can access and download the Kerala plus two exam time table 2022 on the official website -- dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Plus two DHSE Kerala model exams will be held in two shifts, one between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm and the other from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. The Plus two model exams will be held for all the streams including Commerce, Science, Vocational and General.

