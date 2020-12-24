Kerala Plus Two Board Exam Schedule Released

DHSE Kerala Releases Plus Two 2021 Schedule; Exams From March 17

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala Plus Two 2021 examination schedule. Along with the Kerala +2 time-table, DHSE has also released the Kerala Class 12 registration notification at dhsekerala.gov.in.

As per Kerala DHSE time table 2021, the Class 12 exams for Arts will be conducted between March 17 and March 25, 2021. DHSE Kerala will hold the CLass 12 exams for other streams from March 17 to March 30, 2021. However, the evaluation for Kerala Plus 2 practical will be conducted later.

DHSE Kerala will start the Kerala Plus 2 exams from 9:40 am. The notification issued today gas also mentioned the time allotted for the different subjects.