Kerala Plus Two Board Exam Schedule Released
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus Two time-table.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala Plus Two 2021 examination schedule. Along with the Kerala +2 time-table, DHSE has also released the Kerala Class 12 registration notification at dhsekerala.gov.in.
As per Kerala DHSE time table 2021, the Class 12 exams for Arts will be conducted between March 17 and March 25, 2021. DHSE Kerala will hold the CLass 12 exams for other streams from March 17 to March 30, 2021. However, the evaluation for Kerala Plus 2 practical will be conducted later.
DHSE Kerala will start the Kerala Plus 2 exams from 9:40 am. The notification issued today gas also mentioned the time allotted for the different subjects.
Subjects without practicals - 9:40 AM to 12:30 PM including the cool-off time of 20 minutes
Subjects with practicals except for Biology and Music - 9:40 AM to 12 PM including the cool-off time of 20 minutes
Biology - 9:40 AM to 12:10 PM including cool-off time (25 minutes ie., 10 minutes each for Botany and Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology)
Music - 9:40 AM to 11:30 am including cool-off time (20 minutes)