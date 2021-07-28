DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result Today; When, Where, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 today

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, will declare Kerala DHSE results for Class 12 today. The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary second year exam results will be announced at 3 pm by state Education Minister V Shivankutty, according to a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner.

“Higher secondary/vocational higher secondary second year exam results will be announced on 28/07/2021 at 3 pm by general education minister V Shivankutty. After the press conference, results will be available from 4 pm on the official websites and mobile apps.”

Students can check the result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two result 2021 will also be available at ‘Saphalam 2021’, ‘iExaMS – Kerala’ mobile applications.

To check Kerala +2 result from official websites, candidates will be required to use their date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) and registration number as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.

Last year, a total of 3,75,655 students had appeared for the exam, out of whom, 85.13% had passed.

As many as 234 students had scored 100% marks in the Kerala Plus Two Exam last year year. A total of 18, 510 students had secured A+, the highest grade. Malappuram district topped the list with 2,234 candidates scoring A+ grade in all subjects.