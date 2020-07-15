Live

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020: Live Updates

Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. Students can use their roll number and date to login to the result portal.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 8:32 am IST

Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm.
New Delhi:

Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website. This year the results have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The SSLC exam result was released on July 1.

Live updates

Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website.

08:32 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result declaration got delayed this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala +2 result declaration got delayed this year. The exams could not be completed on time as lockdown was imposed nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus. The exam for the remaining papers was held on May 26 and May 29.

08:15 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020: How to check

STEP 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.itschool.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus Two results 2020

08:05 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020: Saphalam app

Saphalam 2020 app is available on Google Play Store. It has been prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technlology for Education or KITE, a Kerala government establishment. The Saphalam 2020 app will carry of school, education district and revenue district wise results analysis.


08:01 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020: PRD Live app

The PRD Live app is available on Google Play Store and App Store. "This year's Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results will be available on the official mobile app of Information, Public Relations Department at PRD Live. The results will be available on PRD Live right after the official results' declaration," an official statement on the Kerala SSLC result declaration said. Last year, more than 31 lakh people utilised the PRD Live app for checking their results, the statement said.




07:46 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020: iExams result app

iExaMS-DHSE-Kerala, a digital outreach initiative by the Kerala DHSE and National Informatics Centre Kerala to help Plus 1 and Plus Two students under DHSE, Government of Kerala to view exam results promptly on result declaration. This is an Android based mobile application. Students can view their examination results once the results are published.


07:42 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020 apps

The DHSE will also release the Kerala +2 result on apps. Students can check their result on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps when the result is declared.

07:27 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020 websites

Kerala DHSE results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

07:22 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Kerala +2 result 2020 time

DHSE Kerala is expected to release the +2 result at 2 pm today.

dhse kerala result
