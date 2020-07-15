DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020: Live Updates
Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. Students can use their roll number and date to login to the result portal.
Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website. This year the results have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The SSLC exam result was released on July 1.
Live updates
Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website.
Kerala +2 result declaration got delayed this year
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala +2 result declaration got delayed this year. The exams could not be completed on time as lockdown was imposed nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus. The exam for the remaining papers was held on May 26 and May 29.
Kerala +2 result 2020: How to check
STEP 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.itschool.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in
STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided
STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus Two results 2020
Kerala +2 result 2020: Saphalam app
Saphalam 2020 app is available on Google Play Store. It has been prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technlology for Education or KITE, a Kerala government establishment. The Saphalam 2020 app will carry of school, education district and revenue district wise results analysis.
Kerala +2 result 2020: PRD Live app
The PRD Live app is available on Google Play Store and App Store. "This year's Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results will be available on the official mobile app of Information, Public Relations Department at PRD Live. The results will be available on PRD Live right after the official results' declaration," an official statement on the Kerala SSLC result declaration said. Last year, more than 31 lakh people utilised the PRD Live app for checking their results, the statement said.
Kerala +2 result 2020: iExams result app
iExaMS-DHSE-Kerala, a digital outreach initiative by the Kerala DHSE and National Informatics Centre Kerala to help Plus 1 and Plus Two students under DHSE, Government of Kerala to view exam results promptly on result declaration. This is an Android based mobile application. Students can view their examination results once the results are published.
Kerala +2 result 2020 apps
The DHSE will also release the Kerala +2 result on apps. Students can check their result on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps when the result is declared.
Kerala +2 result 2020 websites
Kerala DHSE results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala +2 result 2020 time
DHSE Kerala is expected to release the +2 result at 2 pm today.