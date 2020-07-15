Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm.

Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website. This year the results have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The SSLC exam result was released on July 1.