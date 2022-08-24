DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022 Declared

Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the results for the Kerala Plus Two Improvement Exam 2022 today, August 24. The candidates can check Plus two SAY school-wise result from the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in. To download the Kerala Plus Two Improvement score card, candidates have to log in with their roll number. DHSE Kerala had conducted the plus two SAY or Improvement examination from July 11 to 18, 2022.

The students who have appeared for the Class 12 improvement examination can also check and download the result from alternative websites -- dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in. The plus two SAY examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students appeared for various subjects including Zoology, English, History, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology, among others.

Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022: How To Check

Visit any of the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in Click on the designated DHSE Kerala Plus two improvement result 2022 link Enter Kerala 12th hall ticket numbers and submit it Download the Kerala Plus Two improvement result 2022 PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022

The students who could not clear the plus two exams, or wanted to improve their marks appeared in the SAY exam 2022. This year, DHSE Kerala had declared the Kerala +2 result 2022 on June 21. The overall pass percentage in the Plus Two exam 2022 was 83.87 per cent. The pass percentage in Science was 86.14 per cent, Commerce- 85.69 per cent, Arts- 75.61 per cent.