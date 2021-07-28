Kerala DHSE Declares Plus Two (Class 12) Results, 87.94% Students Pass

Kerala +2 results declared

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, has declared the Class 12 board exam results today, July 28. The state has set up 79 evaluation centers for Higher Secondary and eight evaluation centers for vocational Higher Secondary. Overall, the pass percentage has increased this year --87.94%-- from last year's 85.13 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 89.33 per cent, Commerce is 89.13 per cent and Science is 90.55 per cent. The best performing district in passing percentage is Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta district has recorded the lowest passing percentage. As many as 3,28,702 students have passed and 48,381 students have secured A+ grade in this year's Class 12 exams.

The results link will be activated at 4 pm. Students can check the Kerala state plus two result 2021 at -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in.

Students unsatisfied with the Kerala Plus twp results will also be allowed to apply for SAY-- Save A Year exam. The application process for the same will begin on July 31.

Those who could not clear the examination will get a chance to appear in improvement exams starting August 11.

To check and download the Class 12 result 2021 Kerala, students will have to use their dates of birth and registration numbers as mentioned in the DHSE Kerala Class 12th hall tickets.

Kerala plus two examinations started on April 8 and concluded on April 26. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations were conducted with strict adherence to safety protocols issued by the state.

Last year, a total of 3,75,655 students had appeared for the exam, out of whom, 85.13% had passed.

As many as 234 students had scored 100% marks in the Kerala Plus Two Exam last year. A total of 18, 510 students had secured A+, the highest grade. Malappuram district topped the list with 2,234 candidates scoring A+ grade in all subjects.