Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala HSE result 2021 date and time (representational)

Kerala +2 Result 2021 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala HSE or Class 12 results will be declared today, July 28, on the official websites of the board. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Plus Two results at 3 pm, at a press conference, after which the result download links will be activated. Kerala Plus Two result 2021 will be available for download after 4 pm on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges Accepting Applications. Click Here.

Kerala Plus Two Vocational or VHSE result 2021 will also be declared today.

Students can also download Saphalam 2021 and iExaMS - Kerala mobile apps and check their results. Earlier this month, Kerala SSLC results were announced.

Follow Kerala Plus Two HSE result 2021 live updates here: