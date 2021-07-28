DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Live: Kerala HSE 12th Result Today
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2021 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala HSE or Class 12 results will be declared today at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala +2 Result 2021 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala HSE or Class 12 results will be declared today, July 28, on the official websites of the board. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Plus Two results at 3 pm, at a press conference, after which the result download links will be activated. Kerala Plus Two result 2021 will be available for download after 4 pm on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala Plus Two Vocational or VHSE result 2021 will also be declared today.
Students can also download Saphalam 2021 and iExaMS - Kerala mobile apps and check their results. Earlier this month, Kerala SSLC results were announced.
Follow Kerala Plus Two HSE result 2021 live updates here:
Kerala +2 Result 2021 Apps
The DHSE will also release the Kerala +2 result on apps. Students can check their result on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2021 apps when the result is declared.
Kerala +2 Result 2021 Websites
Kerala DHSE results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
How To Check DHSE Kerala HSE Result 2021
And
- Click on the HSE (Class 12 ) result link
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Click on the 'get result' button
Kerala HSE Result 2021 Time
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Kerala HSE result 2021 at a press conference scheduled for 3 pm. After the press conference, the links will be activated on the result websites. Students will get their individual results at 4 pm.
