Live

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Live: Kerala HSE 12th Result Today

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2021 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala HSE or Class 12 results will be declared today at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 10:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

Kerala HSE result 2021 date and time (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala +2 Result 2021 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala HSE or Class 12 results will be declared today, July 28, on the official websites of the board. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Plus Two results at 3 pm, at a press conference, after which the result download links will be activated. Kerala Plus Two result 2021 will be available for download after 4 pm on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges Accepting Applications. Click Here.

Kerala Plus Two Vocational or VHSE result 2021 will also be declared today.

Students can also download Saphalam 2021 and iExaMS - Kerala mobile apps and check their results. Earlier this month, Kerala SSLC results were announced.

Follow Kerala Plus Two HSE result 2021 live updates here:

Live updates

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2021 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala HSE or Class 12 results will be declared today at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. Live updates here:

10:59 AM IST
July 28, 2021

Kerala +2 Result 2021 Apps

The DHSE will also release the Kerala +2 result on apps. Students can check their result on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2021 apps when the result is declared.



10:57 AM IST
July 28, 2021

Kerala +2 Result 2021 Websites

Kerala DHSE results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

10:51 AM IST
July 28, 2021

Kerala +2 Result 2021 Time

DHSE Kerala will release expected the +2 result at 3 pm today.

10:44 AM IST
July 28, 2021

How To Check DHSE Kerala HSE Result 2021

Visit an official website:

  • keralapareekshabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.nic.in 
  • prd.kerala.gov.in

And

  1. Click on the HSE (Class 12 ) result link 
  2. Enter your registration number and date of birth
  3. Click on the 'get result' button
10:32 AM IST
July 28, 2021

Official Websites For Kerala Plus Two Result 2021

Students can log in to any of the following websites, after 4 pm, to get their Kerala HSE result 2021: 

  1. keralaresults.nic.in
  2. dhsekerala.gov.in
  3. results.kite.kerala.gov.in 
  4. kerala.gov.in 
  5. prd.kerala.gov.in
10:29 AM IST
July 28, 2021

Kerala HSE Result 2021 Time

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Kerala HSE result 2021 at a press conference scheduled for 3 pm. After the press conference, the links will be activated on the result websites. Students will get their individual results at 4 pm. 

10:27 AM IST
July 28, 2021

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Date

Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 results will be announced today, July 28, on the official websites of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). 

Education News
