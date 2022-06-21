Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2022 at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Kerala +2 result 2022 today, June 21. The Class 12 DHSE result 2022 will be announced today at 11 am for around four lakh students. DHSE kerala result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in will host the Kerala 12th result 2022. The Kerala HS result 2022 will be announced today for the DHSE exams conducted between March 30 and April 22 across the state.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

The DHSE kerala plus two result 2022 will be based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value is 9 and lowest 1. The 9-point grading -- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY, or Save A Year, exam. The details of SAY exam will be announced along with the DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2022 today.

Kerala +2 Result 2022 Class 12: Steps To Check