DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Where And How To Check

Kerala plus one result 2021 will be announced soon by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). On November 24, a DHSE official said results are ready and will be announced anytime soon, but not today. Once released, candidates can check Kerala +1 result on keralaresults.nic.in. “Government will be taking a call on the result date and time,” the DHSE official said on Wednesday.

Kerala Class 11 Result 2021: Important Points

Exam dates: September 24 to October 18

Kerala Class 11 result date: Not confirmed

Kerala plus one result website: keralaresults.nic.in

To check plus one results, candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

How To Check Kerala Plus One Result 2021

Go to the official result website of Kerala results -- keralaresults.nic.in. Click on the +1 result link. Enter the exam roll number and date of birth. Submit. Check and download the DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021

Kerala Plus one exams were scheduled to begin on September 6, but postponed and finally started on September 24. This was in response to the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Kerala government to hold the Class 11 exams offline.

In view of the rising number of Covid cases in the state, the Supreme Court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 from September 6. "There is an alarming situation in the state,” the top court said.