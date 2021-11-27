DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 Today; Official Websites, Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala DHSE plus one result 2021 today at keralaresults.nic.in, other websites (representational)

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Kerala Class 11 or plus one final exam result will be announced today, Education Minister V Sivankutty has confirmed. The results will be available at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala,gov.in, and kerala.gov.in, the minister said. The exams were conducted between September 24 and October 18 in offline centre-based mode.

“Result of the 2021 Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary first exams will be published today,” Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty posted on social media. The minister also shared a list of websites to download Kerala plus one results.

Candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth as login credentials to download Kerala +1 result scorecards. These are the steps:

How To Download Kerala Plus One Result 2021

Go to keralaresults.nic.in. Click on the Kerala Class 11 result link. Enter the exam roll number and date of birth. Submit. Download the DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021

Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Important Points

Exam dates: September 24 to October 18

Kerala Class 11 result date: November 27

Kerala plus one result websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala,gov.in, and kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus one exams were scheduled to begin on September 6, however, the government had to postpone it following a Supreme Court order.

In view of the rising number of Covid cases in the state, the Supreme Court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 from September 6. "There is an alarming situation in the state,” the top court said.

The exams finally started on September 24.