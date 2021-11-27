Kerala plus one result 2021 declared

Kerala Class 11 Result 2021: DHSE Kerala Plus One or Class 11 final exam result has been announced. Students can visit keralaresults.nic.in to download their scorecards. The other websites to download Kerala plus one result are dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala,gov.in, and kerala.gov.in, Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

Kerala Class 11 final exams were conducted between September 24 and October 18 in offline centre-based mode.

The Kerala Education Minister had confirmed the Class 11 result date. “Result of the 2021 Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary first exams will be published today,” Mr Sivankutty said in a Facebook post.

Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Direct Link

How To Download Kerala Plus One Result 2021

Go to an official website. Click on the Class 11 result link. Enter roll number and date of birth. Submit. Download your scorecard and take a printout.

Result Highlights

Exam dates: September 24 to October 18

Kerala plus one result announced on: November 27

Result websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala,gov.in, and kerala.gov.in

Kerala Class 11 final exams were scheduled to begin on September 6, however, the government had to postpone it.

The Supreme Court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 from September 6. This was done due to the rising number of Covid cases in the state. "There is an alarming situation in the state,” the top court had said.

The exams were finally conducted between September 24 and October 18 in offline mode.