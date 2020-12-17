  • Home
DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams From Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

The DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary first year improvement and supplementary exams will start from tomorrow in two sessions -- forenoon and afternoon.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 7:58 pm IST

DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams From Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams From Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala (DHSE Kerala) will start the Class 11 supplementary or improvement exams from tomorrow, December 18. The DHSE Class 11 supplementary or improvement exams will continue till December 23. The Kerala Class 11 supplementary and improvement exams are scheduled to be held in two sessions, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The Directorate will also allow the students with a 15 minutes cool-off time.

The DHSE Kerala first-year improvement and supplementary exams 2020 will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols as determined by the government following all social distancing norms and safety guidelines.

As per the guidelines issued by DHSE Kerala today, the Directorate said although currently only 50 per cent of the teachers are required to be present at the schools, for the supplementary and improvement exams scheduled from tomorrow 100 per cent of the teachers are required to be present for the smooth conduct of the exams.

DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exam Day Guidelines

  • Students have to take along with them their Class 11 supplementary or improvement exam 2020 admit cards

  • Students have to carry their own masks and sanitisers to the DHSE Kerala Class 11 exam centres

  • To ensure no crowd is formed at the entrance of the DHSE supplementary exam centres 2020, students are advised to reach the exam centre in advance

DHSE Kerala had announced the DHSE 1st-year exam results on July 29. Over four lakh students had appeared for the Class 11 exam. Candidates who are unsatisfied and who have failed in the DHSE 1st year exams will be able to take the Class 11 supplementary exams. The supplementary or improvement exams will be held in exam centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE.

DHSE kerala Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement results
