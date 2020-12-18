DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams Begins Today

DHSE Class 11 supplementary or improvement exams are set to begin today, December 18. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala (DHSE Kerala) will conduct the exams in two sessions- morning and afternoon- while allowing 15 minutes cool-off time to the students. The DHSE Class 11 supplementary exams will continue till December 23, 2020.

The DHSE Kerala first-year improvement and supplementary exams 2020 will be organised in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.

According to the guidelines issued by DHSE Kerala, the Directorate said although currently only 50 per cent of the teachers are required to be present at the schools, for the smooth conduct of the exams, all the teachers will be required to be present.

DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exam Day Guidelines